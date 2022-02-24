Denver 91, St. Thomas (MN) 80

DENVER (10-20)
Henn 4-4 2-2 10, Tainamo 4-4 6-8 14, Hunt 2-5 3-3 7, Porter 7-12 0-0 18, Smith 4-7 3-4 12, Johnson 7-9 0-1 18, Moore 2-2 0-0 4, Gatlin 2-4 2-2 8, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-48 16-20 91.
ST. THOMAS (MN) (9-20)
Bjorklund 4-5 1-4 10, Hedstrom 3-7 0-0 8, Lindberg 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Nelson 7-14 4-4 19, Allen 9-14 2-4 22, Cunningham 1-6 0-0 3, Martinelli 0-3 0-0 0, Theisen 0-1 0-0 0, Nau 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 11-16 80.
Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Denver 11-18 (Johnson 4-4, Porter 4-7, Gatlin 2-3, Smith 1-2, Hunt 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1), St. Thomas (MN) 11-28 (Allen 2-4, Miller 2-4, Hedstrom 2-5, Bjorklund 1-1, Nau 1-1, Lindberg 1-3, Nelson 1-3, Cunningham 1-5, Martinelli 0-1, Theisen 0-1). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Denver 22 (Tainamo 11), St. Thomas (MN) 25 (Allen 6). Assists_Denver 16 (Johnson 7), St. Thomas (MN) 13 (Allen, Cunningham 3). Total Fouls_Denver 17, St. Thomas (MN) 16. A_770 (1,800).
