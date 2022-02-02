Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Denver faces North Dakota following Porter’s 26-point game

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Denver Pioneers (8-16, 4-7 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-19, 0-10 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Coban Porter scored 26 points in Denver’s 89-80 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-6 on their home court. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 11.7 assists per game led by Matt Norman averaging 1.7.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Pioneers have gone 4-7 against Summit opponents. Denver allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pioneers won 93-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. KJ Hunt Jr. led the Pioneers with 20 points, and Paul Bruns led the Fightin’ Hawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is averaging 13.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Norman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Hunt is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers. Tevin Smith is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 0-10, averaging 70.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon