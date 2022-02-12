Denver hosts South Dakota after Kamateros’ 20-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (14-10, 7-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-18, 5-9 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Tasos Kamateros scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 91-69 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers are 6-6 on their home court. Denver is ninth in the Summit scoring 69.5 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Coyotes are 7-6 in Summit play. South Dakota averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Coyotes won the last meeting 80-71 on Jan. 14. Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 25 points to help lead the Coyotes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Hunt Jr. is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers. Coban Porter is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Perrott-Hunt is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 16.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

