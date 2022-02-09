Denver hosts South Dakota State after Wilson’s 25-point outing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-4, 12-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-17, 5-8 Summit)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Denver Pioneers after Doug Wilson scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 89-79 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers are 6-5 in home games. Denver is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jackrabbits are 12-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is second in college basketball scoring 87.0 points per game while shooting 52.1%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Jackrabbits won the last matchup 80-62 on Jan. 15. Alex Arians scored 19 points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coban Porter is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 10.3 points. KJ Hunt Jr. is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

Baylor Scheierman is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 86.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

