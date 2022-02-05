DePaul 69, No. 21 Xavier 65

DEPAUL (11-10)

Gebrewhit 1-5 0-0 2, B.Johnson 4-10 4-4 12, D.Jones 5-12 0-1 10, Ongenda 3-7 3-3 9, Terry 6-11 0-0 13, McCauley 8-12 1-1 21, Anei 1-2 0-0 2, Favre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 8-9 69.

XAVIER (16-6)

Freemantle 5-15 0-0 10, Nunge 4-6 3-4 12, N.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, C.Jones 3-6 5-6 11, Scruggs 7-13 3-6 21, Odom 4-4 0-0 8, Kunkel 1-6 0-0 3, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 11-16 65.

Halftime_DePaul 34-27. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 5-22 (McCauley 4-8, Terry 1-5, B.Johnson 0-2, Gebrewhit 0-3, D.Jones 0-4), Xavier 6-17 (Scruggs 4-8, Nunge 1-1, Kunkel 1-4, N.Johnson 0-1, C.Jones 0-1, Freemantle 0-2). Fouled Out_Nunge. Rebounds_DePaul 30 (B.Johnson, D.Jones 8), Xavier 28 (Nunge 7). Assists_DePaul 11 (McCauley 3), Xavier 14 (Odom 5). Total Fouls_DePaul 16, Xavier 11. A_10,353 (10,250).

