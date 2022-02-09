DePaul 82, Georgetown 74

GEORGETOWN (6-15)
Holloway 2-4 0-0 5, Ighoefe 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 4-11 2-3 12, Harris 2-10 0-0 4, Mohammed 6-17 4-4 16, Rice 8-13 0-1 24, Mutombo 3-5 0-1 6, Beard 1-5 2-2 5, Billingsley 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Azinge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 8-11 74.
DEPAUL (12-10)
Gebrewhit 2-4 1-1 5, B.Johnson 4-9 1-2 11, Jones 9-14 2-3 22, Ongenda 7-10 2-5 16, Terry 3-9 2-2 10, McCauley 3-8 5-8 14, Anei 2-4 0-0 4, Favre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 13-21 82.
Halftime_Georgetown 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 12-27 (Rice 8-13, Carey 2-5, Holloway 1-1, Beard 1-3, Mohammed 0-2, Harris 0-3), DePaul 9-22 (McCauley 3-5, B.Johnson 2-4, Jones 2-5, Terry 2-5, Gebrewhit 0-1, Anei 0-2). Rebounds_Georgetown 36 (Mohammed 10), DePaul 38 (Jones 14). Assists_Georgetown 17 (Harris 8), DePaul 20 (Jones 10). Total Fouls_Georgetown 19, DePaul 11.
