Derring carries Merrimack over Sacred Heart 80-79

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mikey Watkins’ layup with three seconds left lifted Merrimack to an 80-79 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Mykel Derring had 23 points and Watkins had 16 points and nine assists for Merrimack (13-15, 8-7 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ziggy Reid added 15 points. Jordan Minor had 11 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and five assists.

Tanner Thomas scored a season-high 26 points for the Pioneers (8-19, 4-10), who have now lost five straight games. Nico Galette added 18 points. Bryce Johnson had 11 rebounds.

Tyler Thomas, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Pioneers, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. Merrimack defeated Sacred Heart 70-63 last Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.