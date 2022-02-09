Detroit 79, Robert Morris 62

DETROIT (10-11)
Akec 1-1 1-1 3, Isiani 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 9-22 2-2 26, Harvey 6-12 0-0 14, McAdoo 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 3-7 2-2 9, LeGreair 2-2 0-0 4, Waterman 3-5 2-2 11, Shaw 1-1 0-0 2, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 29-57 8-9 79.
ROBERT MORRIS (6-18)
Mayers 1-2 4-6 6, Spear 7-11 1-1 15, Cheeks 2-6 0-1 5, Green 4-11 0-0 10, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Farris 4-7 0-0 11, Stone 2-6 2-2 6, Cook 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-49 9-12 62.
Halftime_Detroit 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 13-31 (Davis 6-15, Waterman 3-4, Harvey 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Isiani 1-3, McAdoo 0-1), Robert Morris 7-20 (Farris 3-6, Green 2-5, Williams 1-3, Cheeks 1-4, Stone 0-2). Rebounds_Detroit 33 (Harvey 9), Robert Morris 20 (Spear 7). Assists_Detroit 16 (Davis 5), Robert Morris 14 (Green 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 15, Robert Morris 12. A_703 (3,056).
