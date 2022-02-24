Detroit Mercy hosts Cleveland State following Davis’ 31-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (19-7, 15-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-13, 9-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Antoine Davis scored 31 points in Detroit Mercy’s 80-75 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Titans have gone 7-0 at home. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon in rebounding with 29.4 rebounds. Madut Akec leads the Titans with 7.2 boards.

The Vikings are 15-4 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Deante Johnson averaging 6.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won the last meeting 72-70 on Jan. 15. D’Moi Hodge scored 16 points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Torrey Patton is averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Vikings. Hodge is averaging 16.9 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

