Detroit Mercy hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Davis’ 24-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-10, 14-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-13, 10-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Antoine Davis scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 74-67 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans are 8-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Byron Ottrix Jr. shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Mastodons are 14-6 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Mastodons won the last matchup 62-60 on Jan. 14. Damian Chong Qui scored 10 points to help lead the Mastodons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Jarred Godfrey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Jalon Pipkins is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

