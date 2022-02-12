Devoe leads Georgia Tech against Virginia after 20-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -9.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Michael Devoe scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 79-70 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 9-4 in home games. Virginia is the top team in the ACC in team defense, allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-9 against conference opponents. Georgia Tech is 5-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Devoe is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.