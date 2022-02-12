Dickinson leads Michigan against No. 16 Ohio State after 22-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-6, 7-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes after Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points in Michigan’s 82-58 win against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines are 8-2 on their home court. Michigan scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 7-4 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buckeyes. E.J. Liddell is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.