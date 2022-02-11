Trending:
Dickinson leads Michigan against No. 16 Ohio State after 22-point game

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 2:42 am
Ohio State Buckeyes (14-6, 7-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes after Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points in Michigan’s 82-58 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines are 8-2 in home games. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Zeb Jackson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes are 7-4 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by E.J. Liddell averaging 7.8.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

