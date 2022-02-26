Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Dartmouth after 31-point game

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-13, 9-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-16, 4-8 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Jordan Dingle scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 89-88 win over the Brown Bears.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The Big Green have gone 4-5 in home games. Dartmouth is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Quakers are 9-3 in conference matchups. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Quakers won the last matchup 78-68 on Jan. 15. Jelani Williams scored 13 points to help lead the Quakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaryn Rai is averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Big Green. Brendan Barry is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Michael Moshkovitz is averaging 5.1 points for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!