Dixie State visits New Mexico State following Allen’s 24-point game

Dixie State Trailblazers (12-13, 5-7 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (21-4, 9-2 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Dixie State Trailblazers after Teddy Allen scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 72-68 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Aggies are 11-1 on their home court. New Mexico State is eighth in the WAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Jabari Rice averaging 3.3.

The Trailblazers are 5-7 in WAC play. Dixie State is fourth in the WAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dancell Leter averaging 2.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Aggies won the last matchup 77-69 on Feb. 11. Allen scored 20 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. Rice is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Frank Staine is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 8.4 points. Hunter Schofield is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

