Doles’ late 3-pointer sends Albany past Binghamton 68-67

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:16 pm
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jarvis Doles sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining on the way to matching his career high of 21 points and Albany edged Binghamton 68-67 on Wednesday night.

Matt Cerruti had 16 points for the Great Danes (11-15, 7-7 America East Conference). Jamel Horton added 13 points and six assists. Paul Newman scored 11.

Tyler Bertram had 21 points for the Bearcats (10-13, 7-7). John McGriff added 13 points, while Dan Petcash scored 10.

Jacob Falko, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Bearcats, had only six points on 3-of-13 shooting.

The Great Danes evened the season series against the Bearcats. Binghamton defeated Albany 88-79 on Jan. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

