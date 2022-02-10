Trending:
Doss Jr. carries SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 71-63

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 11:26 pm
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville snapped its nine-game losing streak, beating UT Martin 71-63 on Thursday night.

Courtney Carter had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-17, 2-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 11 points.

Bernie Andre had 12 points for the Skyhawks (8-17, 4-9). Koby Jeffries added 11 points. KK Curry had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

