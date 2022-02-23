Drake 71, Valparaiso 65

DRAKE (21-9)
Murphy 2-6 2-2 6, Penn 4-10 3-3 11, Sturtz 4-7 0-0 8, Wilkins 8-11 0-0 17, DeVries 3-7 2-2 8, Hemphill 6-10 1-1 13, Brodie 3-5 0-0 6, Akinwole 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 8-8 71.
VALPARAISO (13-16)
Krikke 6-14 4-4 16, DeAveiro 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 2-4 1-1 5, King 4-11 4-4 13, Taylor 7-14 2-4 20, Edwards 3-8 0-0 9, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0, Freese-Vilien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 11-13 65.
Halftime_Drake 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Drake 1-10 (Wilkins 1-3, Akinwole 0-1, Sturtz 0-1, Murphy 0-2, DeVries 0-3), Valparaiso 8-18 (Taylor 4-6, Edwards 3-7, King 1-3, DeAveiro 0-1, Krikke 0-1). Rebounds_Drake 33 (Murphy 9), Valparaiso 22 (Krikke 6). Assists_Drake 13 (Penn 9), Valparaiso 9 (Krikke, Gordon, King 2). Total Fouls_Drake 15, Valparaiso 14.
