Drake 73, Evansville 51

EVANSVILLE (6-18)
Kuhlman 1-4 0-0 3, Phillips 3-4 2-3 8, Beauchamp 4-10 0-0 12, Frederking 0-3 0-0 0, Givance 3-8 2-2 8, Sisley 6-14 0-0 14, Bobe 1-5 0-0 2, Page 1-2 0-0 2, Enaruna 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 4-5 51.
DRAKE (18-9)
Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Penn 2-2 0-0 4, Sturtz 6-6 0-0 12, Wilkins 1-1 0-0 2, DeVries 7-10 0-0 16, Akinwole 2-6 0-0 4, Hemphill 6-9 2-2 14, Brodie 3-6 1-1 7, Djamgouz 4-8 0-0 12, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 3-3 73.
Halftime_Drake 47-15. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 7-22 (Beauchamp 4-6, Sisley 2-6, Kuhlman 1-2, Givance 0-1, Frederking 0-3, Bobe 0-4), Drake 6-20 (Djamgouz 4-7, DeVries 2-5, Dahlke 0-1, Akinwole 0-2, Murphy 0-2, Jackson 0-3). Rebounds_Evansville 28 (Phillips, Givance 7), Drake 30 (Hemphill 7). Assists_Evansville 11 (Kuhlman 3), Drake 16 (Penn 6). Total Fouls_Evansville 6, Drake 7.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments