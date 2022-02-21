Drake 74, Indiana St. 58

INDIANA ST. (11-17)
Stephens 6-15 0-0 16, Henry 5-10 5-5 17, Hobbs 1-1 2-2 5, Larry 2-4 0-0 5, Neese 3-13 3-4 11, Bledson 1-7 2-2 4, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Wilbar 0-0 0-0 0, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 12-13 58.
DRAKE (20-9)
Murphy 1-5 0-0 3, Penn 7-13 0-0 15, Sturtz 5-9 2-2 12, Wilkins 7-10 0-0 15, DeVries 6-14 1-1 14, Hemphill 4-9 1-2 9, Brodie 2-6 2-2 6, Akinwole 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 6-7 74.
Halftime_Indiana St. 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 10-24 (Stephens 4-7, Henry 2-3, Neese 2-7, Hobbs 1-1, Larry 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Bledson 0-3), Drake 4-17 (Penn 1-2, Murphy 1-3, Wilkins 1-4, DeVries 1-6, Akinwole 0-1, Djamgouz 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana St. 28 (Hobbs 8), Drake 37 (Murphy 7). Assists_Indiana St. 9 (Neese 3), Drake 12 (Penn 5). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 10, Drake 13. A_3,352 (7,152).
