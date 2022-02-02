Drake 85, Indiana St. 67

DRAKE (16-6)

Murphy 6-10 0-0 15, Penn 6-12 1-1 14, Sturtz 6-10 3-6 15, Wilkins 6-14 0-0 15, DeVries 5-10 1-1 14, Hemphill 4-7 0-0 8, Brodie 1-3 0-0 2, Akinwole 1-2 0-0 2, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 5-8 85.

INDIANA ST. (9-12)

Stephens 6-11 3-3 16, Henry 4-6 0-1 10, Hobbs 4-7 1-1 12, Larry 2-5 0-0 5, Neese 1-7 4-4 6, Crawford 1-3 0-0 2, Bledson 4-8 3-3 14, Wilbar 0-2 2-2 2, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0, Mervis 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 13-14 67.

Halftime_Drake 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Drake 10-20 (DeVries 3-4, Murphy 3-4, Wilkins 3-8, Penn 1-3, Akinwole 0-1), Indiana St. 10-25 (Bledson 3-4, Hobbs 3-5, Henry 2-2, Larry 1-2, Stephens 1-4, Crawford 0-1, Wilbar 0-2, Neese 0-5). Fouled Out_Bledson. Rebounds_Drake 34 (Sturtz 9), Indiana St. 21 (Hobbs, Neese 4). Assists_Drake 14 (Penn 6), Indiana St. 13 (Bledson 5). Total Fouls_Drake 17, Indiana St. 14.

