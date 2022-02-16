Drake takes on Evansville after DeVries’ 20-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (6-18, 2-11 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -16; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Tucker DeVries scored 20 points in Drake’s 68-59 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-3 at home. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Shanquan Hemphill shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Purple Aces are 2-11 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs and Purple Aces square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 11 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

Shamar Givance is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Blaise Beauchamp is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

