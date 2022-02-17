Drexel 72, William & Mary 57

DREXEL (13-12)
Williams 3-5 3-5 9, Bell 4-10 2-4 10, Washington 2-4 0-0 5, Wynter 6-11 0-0 14, Martin 5-10 0-0 10, Juric 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 4-7 2-2 11, J.Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Oden 5-6 0-0 13. Totals 29-58 7-11 72.
WILLIAM & MARY (5-23)
Wight 4-7 1-1 9, Kochera 0-4 2-2 2, Lewis 4-11 0-0 9, Rice 1-4 0-0 2, Carroll 3-8 3-3 10, Blair 4-4 6-7 15, Covington 2-9 0-0 5, Ayesa 1-3 0-0 3, Hatton 1-1 0-0 2, Milkereit 0-1 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 12-13 57.
Halftime_Drexel 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 7-22 (Oden 3-4, Wynter 2-4, Brown 1-3, Washington 1-3, Juric 0-2, Bell 0-3, Martin 0-3), William & Mary 5-13 (Blair 1-1, Lewis 1-2, Ayesa 1-3, Carroll 1-3, Covington 1-3, Kochera 0-1). Rebounds_Drexel 32 (J.Butler 9), William & Mary 27 (Wight, Blair 6). Assists_Drexel 10 (Wynter, Martin 3), William & Mary 7 (Lewis, Covington 2). Total Fouls_Drexel 15, William & Mary 15. A_2,295 (8,600).
