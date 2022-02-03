Drexel 76, Delaware 68

DREXEL (10-10)

Williams 4-8 1-2 10, Bell 6-9 0-0 15, Washington 0-5 0-0 0, Wynter 6-9 5-5 17, Martin 9-14 1-2 21, Oden 2-4 0-0 5, J.Butler 2-4 0-0 4, Okros 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Juric 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 7-9 76.

DELAWARE (15-8)

Carr 8-14 4-6 21, Allen 2-10 2-3 6, Anderson 4-9 0-0 10, Asamoah 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 5-12 3-5 13, Davis 5-8 2-3 12, Arletti 1-1 0-0 3, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-17 68.

Halftime_Drexel 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 7-17 (Bell 3-3, Martin 2-5, Oden 1-1, Williams 1-1, Okros 0-1, Wynter 0-2, Washington 0-4), Delaware 5-21 (Anderson 2-4, Arletti 1-1, Carr 1-4, Asamoah 1-7, Nelson 0-1, Allen 0-4). Rebounds_Drexel 35 (Williams 10), Delaware 31 (Carr 12). Assists_Drexel 11 (Wynter 5), Delaware 13 (Nelson 6). Total Fouls_Drexel 17, Delaware 13.

