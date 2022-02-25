Drexel hosts Charleston (SC) following Williams’ 20-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-8 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-13, 9-8 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Amari Williams scored 20 points in Drexel’s 69-63 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Dragons are 7-4 on their home court. Drexel is fourth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Cougars are 8-8 in conference matchups. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA scoring 78.2 points per game while shooting 43.2%.

The teams square off for the third time this season in CAA play. The Cougars won the last meeting 79-75 on Feb. 15. Nick Farrar scored 17 points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Wynter is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. Brenden Tucker is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.