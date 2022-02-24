Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington after Sims’ 24-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-8, 13-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-12, 9-7 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the Drexel Dragons after Jaylen Sims scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 78-77 overtime win over the James Madison Dukes.

The Dragons have gone 7-3 in home games. Drexel is 7-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks have gone 13-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. The Seahawks won the last meeting 70-63 on Feb. 1. Sims scored 19 points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Wynter is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Mike Okauru is averaging 12.9 points for the Seahawks. Sims is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

