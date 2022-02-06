Duke 81, Wake Forest 76

WAKE FOREST (12-11)

Becker 5-11 2-2 12, Summiel 4-9 0-0 12, Harrison 5-7 1-1 12, Spear 11-23 4-4 27, Williams 2-9 0-0 5, Hinds 0-0 0-0 0, Morra 1-2 1-1 3, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 2-3 0-0 5, Conley 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 8-8 76

DUKE (15-7)

Akinbode-James 0-2 2-2 2, Gordon 9-11 1-2 23, Day-Wilson 7-14 5-6 22, Goodchild 3-4 0-0 9, Taylor 2-10 4-4 8, Williams 3-4 1-2 7, Finklea-Guity 1-1 1-1 3, Balogun 1-7 0-0 2, de Jesus 1-2 3-4 5, Volker 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 17-21 81

Wake Forest 18 14 29 15 — 76 Duke 13 23 24 21 — 81

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-16 (Becker 0-1, Summiel 4-6, Harrison 1-1, Spear 1-5, Williams 1-1, Scruggs 1-2), Duke 10-18 (Gordon 4-6, Day-Wilson 3-5, Goodchild 3-4, Taylor 0-1, Balogun 0-1, de Jesus 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 11 (Spear 5), Duke 12 (Goodchild 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 28 (Becker 9), Duke 36 (Akinbode-James 5, Day-Wilson 5, Gordon 5). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 22, Duke 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,487.

