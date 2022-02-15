Duke’s Krzyzewski not coaching 2nd half vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t return to the bench for the start of the second half of Tuesday’s game between his ninth-ranked Blue Devils and Wake Forest.

It’s unclear exactly why the coach, who is retiring after this season, didn’t return to the sideline for the start of the second half.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has been designated as Krzyzewski’s successor for next season, took over as the teams began second-half play.

Krzyzewski, who turned 75 on Sunday, was dealing with an apparent issue roughly midway through the first half, holding his forehead while Scheyer and fellow associate head coach Chris Carrawell seemed to be checking on him from either side on the bench. During a later timeout, trainer Jose Fonseca checked on Krzyzewski both at the beginning and the end of the stoppage.

But by the end of the first half, Krzyzewski appeared to be fine, standing up to applaud or shout instructions to his players.

