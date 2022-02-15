Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Duke’s Krzyzewski not coaching 2nd half vs. Wake Forest

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 8:13 pm
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t return to the bench for the start of the second half of Tuesday’s game between his ninth-ranked Blue Devils and Wake Forest.

It’s unclear exactly why the coach, who is retiring after this season, didn’t return to the sideline for the start of the second half.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has been designated as Krzyzewski’s successor for next season, took over as the teams began second-half play.

Krzyzewski, who turned 75 on Sunday, was dealing with an apparent issue roughly midway through the first half, holding his forehead while Scheyer and fellow associate head coach Chris Carrawell seemed to be checking on him from either side on the bench. During a later timeout, trainer Jose Fonseca checked on Krzyzewski both at the beginning and the end of the stoppage.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

But by the end of the first half, Krzyzewski appeared to be fine, standing up to applaud or shout instructions to his players.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy