Sports News

Dunn scores 26 to carry Temple past East Carolina 71-63

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 9:59 pm
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Damian Dunn had 26 points as Temple beat East Carolina 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Dunn shot 13 for 15 from the line.

Jeremiah Williams had 14 points and six assists for Temple (12-7, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Jahlil White added 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 22 points for the Pirates (11-10, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Vance Jackson added 18 points and seven rebounds. Tremont Robinson-White had 10 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Pirates this season. Temple defeated East Carolina 78-75 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

