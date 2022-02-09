Duquesne visits Dayton following Elvis’ 20-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (6-14, 1-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-8, 7-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -13.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Kobe Elvis scored 20 points in Dayton’s 72-61 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers have gone 9-4 at home. Dayton averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Dukes are 1-7 against conference opponents. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Kevin Easley Jr. averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Flyers won 72-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Daron Holmes led the Flyers with 18 points, and Amir “Primo” Spears led the Dukes with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 9.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Easley averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Spears is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

