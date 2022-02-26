E. Kentucky 72, Bellarmine 58

BELLARMINE (17-13)
Claycomb 3-9 0-2 9, Hopf 3-6 0-0 6, Betz 2-7 0-0 4, Fleming 3-8 2-2 10, Penn 5-11 0-0 11, Tipton 6-10 0-0 14, Wieland 0-1 0-0 0, Thelen 1-1 2-2 4, Devault 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 4-6 58.
E. KENTUCKY (13-17)
Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 8-12 4-5 22, Cruickshank 2-5 0-0 6, Minter 0-0 0-0 0, Moreno 3-10 0-0 8, Robb 5-9 0-0 14, Blanton 2-5 4-4 9, Lewis 4-7 0-0 11, Jackson 1-2 0-2 2, Wardy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 8-11 72.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 8-26 (Claycomb 3-8, Tipton 2-4, Fleming 2-6, Penn 1-1, Devault 0-1, Betz 0-3, Hopf 0-3), E. Kentucky 14-29 (Robb 4-7, Lewis 3-5, Brown 2-5, Cruickshank 2-5, Moreno 2-5, Blanton 1-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds_Bellarmine 25 (Betz 9), E. Kentucky 29 (Moreno 7). Assists_Bellarmine 16 (Penn 5), E. Kentucky 16 (Cruickshank 6). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 9, E. Kentucky 11. A_4,911 (6,500).
