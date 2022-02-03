E. Kentucky 82, Kennesaw St. 81, 3OT

KENNESAW ST. (9-13)

Robinson 2-6 0-3 4, Burden 1-13 1-2 3, Moultrie 1-5 0-0 2, Reddish 2-5 1-1 5, Youngblood 7-16 0-0 20, Stroud 8-14 2-4 19, Rodgers 4-10 0-0 10, Peterson 6-6 2-3 14, Jennings 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 33-79 6-14 81.

E. KENTUCKY (11-12)

Balogun 1-2 1-2 3, Moreno 8-15 0-1 21, Cruickshank 3-7 0-0 9, Lewis 1-6 0-0 2, Robb 5-12 5-5 16, Brown 4-11 5-8 15, Wardy 5-6 0-0 10, Blanton 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Minter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 11-16 82.

Halftime_Kennesaw St. 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 9-28 (Youngblood 6-11, Rodgers 2-7, Stroud 1-4, Burden 0-1, Jennings 0-2, Moultrie 0-3), E. Kentucky 13-35 (Moreno 5-11, Cruickshank 3-6, Williams 2-4, Brown 2-5, Robb 1-6, Lewis 0-3). Fouled Out_Burden, Wardy. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 49 (Robinson 11), E. Kentucky 32 (Moreno 9). Assists_Kennesaw St. 21 (Burden 12), E. Kentucky 22 (Robb 7). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 18, E. Kentucky 21. A_2,397 (6,500).

