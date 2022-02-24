E. Washington 85, N. Colorado 76

E. WASHINGTON (15-13)
Acliese 6-11 3-3 16, Allegri 7-9 3-5 19, Price 4-6 5-6 14, Bergersen 5-11 4-6 17, Venters 4-10 2-2 12, Magnuson 1-3 2-2 4, Landdeck 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 19-24 85.
N. COLORADO (16-13)
Jongkuch 2-2 4-7 8, Hume 4-9 0-1 9, Johnson 7-13 1-2 20, Kountz 6-14 3-4 16, Kuxhausen 5-13 0-0 14, Knecht 3-8 0-0 9, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0, Bloch 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 8-14 76.
Halftime_N. Colorado 38-37. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 10-19 (Bergersen 3-5, Allegri 2-4, Venters 2-4, Landdeck 1-1, Acliese 1-2, Price 1-2, Magnuson 0-1), N. Colorado 14-40 (Johnson 5-10, Kuxhausen 4-12, Knecht 3-5, Kountz 1-5, Hume 1-6, Bloch 0-1, Kennedy 0-1). Fouled Out_Knecht. Rebounds_E. Washington 33 (Acliese 9), N. Colorado 25 (Hume 8). Assists_E. Washington 8 (Bergersen 4), N. Colorado 15 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls_E. Washington 15, N. Colorado 23. A_1,004 (2,734).
