E. Washington 88, Montana St. 86, OT

MONTANA ST. (20-6)
Belo 7-10 5-6 19, Mohamed 1-5 0-0 3, Adamu 8-15 0-0 16, Bishop 3-14 4-4 13, Patterson 1-6 0-0 3, Battle 5-8 3-3 16, Osobor 2-2 0-1 4, Gazelas 1-4 3-3 6, Lecholat 2-2 1-2 6, Tynes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 16-19 86.
E. WASHINGTON (14-12)
Acliese 13-19 7-8 38, Allegri 2-7 0-0 4, Price 1-5 0-0 3, Bergersen 4-10 4-6 12, Venters 6-11 6-7 19, Jones 5-6 0-0 10, Magnuson 1-1 0-0 2, Landdeck 0-3 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 17-21 88.
Halftime_E. Washington 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 10-27 (Battle 3-5, Bishop 3-10, Lecholat 1-1, Mohamed 1-3, Gazelas 1-4, Patterson 1-4), E. Washington 7-20 (Acliese 5-10, Price 1-2, Venters 1-2, Landdeck 0-1, Allegri 0-2, Bergersen 0-3). Rebounds_Montana St. 30 (Adamu 7), E. Washington 32 (Allegri 9). Assists_Montana St. 16 (Belo 5), E. Washington 17 (Bergersen 9). Total Fouls_Montana St. 21, E. Washington 22. A_1,216 (6,000).
