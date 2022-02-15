Eason leads LSU against Georgia after 23-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Tari Eason scored 23 points in LSU’s 69-65 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 12-2 in home games. LSU averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-11 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 5-18 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eason is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Eric Gaines is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Kario Oquendo is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.