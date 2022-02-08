Trending:
Eason leads LSU past Texas A&M 76-68, ends 3-game skid

February 8, 2022 9:45 pm
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tari Eason scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead LSU to a 76-68 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

LSU (17-7, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) ended a three-game skid while Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7) pushed its losing streak to seven.

Eason shot 7 of 12 from the floor and was one point shy of a career best. He has scored in double figures in eight straight games and collected a sixth double-double on the season.

Brandon Murray added 14 points for the Tigers. Xavier Pinson had 11 points and Darius Days 10.

Tyrece Radford scored 15 points to lead four in double figures for Texas A&M, which shot 33% (21 of 64) from the field and missed 22 of 30 from long range. Henry Coleman III had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU closed the first half on a 25-3 run for a 36-16 halftime advantage. Days made two 3-pointers and scored all 10 of his points during the stretch. The Tigers finished the first half shooting 13 of 24 (54%) from the field and made 7 of 10 from distance.

Radford and Wade Taylor IV each made a 3 to spark a 10-0 run that cut the Texas A&M deficit to 48-38, but they trailed by double digits nearly the rest of the way.

LSU hosts Mississippi State on Saturday. Texas A&M plays at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

