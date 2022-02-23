East Carolina 64, South Florida 60

SOUTH FLORIDA (7-19)
Hines 2-3 0-0 4, Tchewa 6-10 6-9 18, Greene 2-13 0-0 5, Murphy 5-11 1-4 11, Smith 2-9 0-0 4, Patrick 1-4 0-0 3, Walker 5-7 0-0 10, Boggs 1-3 0-0 3, Matos 1-2 0-0 2, Moss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 7-13 60.
EAST CAROLINA (13-13)
Jackson 3-9 1-3 9, Reyes 1-1 0-0 3, Debaut 0-2 0-3 0, Newton 3-13 8-8 15, Robinson-White 3-7 6-6 13, Suggs 3-6 9-13 15, Frink 3-7 3-3 9, Small 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Lestin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 27-38 64.
Halftime_East Carolina 35-34. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 3-19 (Boggs 1-2, Patrick 1-4, Greene 1-7, Murphy 0-1, Walker 0-1, Smith 0-4), East Carolina 5-15 (Jackson 2-6, Reyes 1-1, Newton 1-3, Robinson-White 1-4, Small 0-1). Rebounds_South Florida 42 (Tchewa 10), East Carolina 30 (Debaut 10). Assists_South Florida 9 (Greene 4), East Carolina 11 (Newton 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 26, East Carolina 15.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.