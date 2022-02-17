East Carolina 65, South Florida 57

EAST CAROLINA (13-12)
Jackson 5-12 4-5 16, Debaut 2-3 2-2 6, Felton 0-1 0-0 0, Newton 3-8 8-8 14, Robinson-White 3-6 2-3 10, Suggs 4-9 4-6 13, Frink 2-4 0-0 4, Reyes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-44 20-24 65.
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-18)
Hines 1-5 0-0 2, Tchewa 4-8 0-0 8, Greene 2-9 3-3 8, Murphy 4-11 0-0 8, Smith 5-11 3-4 18, Walker 2-7 1-3 5, Patrick 2-8 0-0 6, Matos 1-2 0-0 2, Moss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 7-10 57.
Halftime_East Carolina 29-28. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 5-16 (Robinson-White 2-5, Jackson 2-6, Suggs 1-3, Newton 0-2), South Florida 8-22 (Smith 5-9, Patrick 2-6, Greene 1-5, Walker 0-2). Rebounds_East Carolina 33 (Debaut 8), South Florida 27 (Hines, Walker 6). Assists_East Carolina 13 (Newton 10), South Florida 14 (Murphy 6). Total Fouls_East Carolina 15, South Florida 18. A_2,034 (10,411).
