East Carolina faces South Florida on 4-game home slide

South Florida Bulls (7-19, 2-12 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-13, 4-10 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -7; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina is looking to stop its four-game home losing streak with a win over South Florida.

The Pirates are 10-4 on their home court. East Carolina is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls have gone 2-12 against AAC opponents. South Florida is third in the AAC giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Pirates won the last meeting 65-57 on Feb. 18. Vance Jackson scored 16 points points to help lead the Pirates to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds. Tristen Newton is shooting 38.0% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Caleb Murphy is shooting 42.0% and averaging 11.5 points for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

