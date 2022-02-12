East Tennessee State plays Samford after Brewer’s 20-point performance

Samford Bulldogs (15-9, 5-7 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-13, 5-8 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the Samford Bulldogs after Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 75-71 win over the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-4 in home games. East Tennessee State is third in the SoCon shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Jordan King shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 5-7 against SoCon opponents. Samford is sixth in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 4.9.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SoCon play. The Buccaneers won the last matchup 88-85 on Jan. 15. King scored 19 points points to help lead the Buccaneers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.4 points. Brewer is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Jaden Campbell is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.6 points and 1.6 steals. Ques Glover is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

