East Tennessee State visits Mercer following Haase’s 28-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (14-13, 7-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Felipe Haase scored 28 points in Mercer’s 73-64 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon scoring 70.9 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-9 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks third in the SoCon shooting 36.5% from deep. Jordan King paces the Buccaneers shooting 44.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Buccaneers won the last meeting 72-64 on Jan. 20. David Sloan scored 23 points to help lead the Buccaneers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haase is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

King is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

