Eastern Illinois hosts Morehead State following Hall’s 21-point game

Morehead State Eagles (20-9, 12-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-24, 3-13 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -16; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jaylon Hall scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 92-84 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Panthers have gone 4-7 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 12-4 against conference opponents. Morehead State is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 63-50 on Dec. 30. Johni Broome scored 21 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kashawn Charles is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Dan Luers is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Broome is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

