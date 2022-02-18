Eastern Illinois takes on Tennessee State for conference matchup

Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-22, 3-11 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-16, 6-9 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Eastern Illinois in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Tigers are 7-5 in home games. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-11 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 62-57 on Jan. 29. Paul Bizimana scored 20 points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 13 points for the Tigers. Kassim Nicholson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Kejuan Clements is averaging 8.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Panthers. Bizimana is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

