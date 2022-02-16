Eastern Kentucky faces North Alabama, aims to halt 3-game slide

North Alabama Lions (9-16, 2-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-15, 3-9 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky aims to end its three-game skid when the Colonels take on North Alabama.

The Colonels are 10-5 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 2-10 against conference opponents. North Alabama has a 2-12 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Lions won the last matchup 76-75 on Jan. 12. Daniel Ortiz scored 20 points to help lead the Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is averaging 11.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Ortiz averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Jamari Blackmon is shooting 35.2% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

