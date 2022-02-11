Eastern Kentucky plays Lipscomb for conference matchup

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-14, 3-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-16, 3-8 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jomaru Brown and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels take on Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons in ASUN action Saturday.

The Bisons have gone 6-5 at home. Lipscomb has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonels have gone 3-8 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Colonels won the last matchup 86-72 on Jan. 19. Tariq Balogun scored 16 points to help lead the Colonels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 14 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Colonels. Brown is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.