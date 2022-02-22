Eastern Kentucky visits Jacksonville State after Gibbs’ 22-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-16, 4-10 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (18-9, 11-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Jalen Gibbs scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 82-67 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Gamecocks are 8-3 in home games. Jacksonville State is eighth in the ASUN with 13.7 assists per game led by Jalen Finch averaging 4.5.

The Colonels have gone 4-10 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 15.8 assists per game led by Devontae Blanton averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gamecocks won 76-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Gibbs led the Gamecocks with 21 points, and Braxton Beverly led the Colonels with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darian Adams is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gamecocks. Finch is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Blanton is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.