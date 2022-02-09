Eastern Washington Eagles face the Weber State Wildcats on 4-game skid

Weber State Wildcats (18-6, 11-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-12, 5-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington enters the matchup with Weber State as losers of four in a row.

The Eagles are 4-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-2 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 90-84 on Feb. 1. Koby McEwen scored 24 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Linton Acliese is averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

McEwen is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.9 points. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is shooting 55.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

