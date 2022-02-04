Eastern Washington visits Southern Utah following Jones’ 22-point performance

Eastern Washington Eagles (11-11, 5-6 Big Sky) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-6, 8-2 Big Sky)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Tevian Jones scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 75-59 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Thunderbirds are 9-2 in home games. Southern Utah leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Maizen Fausett leads the Thunderbirds with 8.9 rebounds.

The Eagles are 5-6 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Thunderbirds won the last matchup 89-76 on Dec. 3. Dre Marin scored 28 points points to help lead the Thunderbirds to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Thunderbirds. Fausett is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Steele Venters is averaging 16.5 points for the Eagles. Linton Acliese is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

