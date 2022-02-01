ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|10
|1
|1
|0
|32
|47
|6
|21
|2
|3
|Clarkson
|7
|2
|4
|0
|29
|54
|32
|12
|7
|6
|Harvard
|8
|4
|2
|0
|28
|48
|34
|10
|7
|2
|Cornell
|8
|2
|3
|0
|25
|49
|28
|13
|4
|3
|Union
|7
|7
|1
|0
|21
|28
|40
|9
|12
|3
|St. Lawrence
|4
|7
|3
|0
|16
|30
|45
|6
|13
|5
|Rensselaer
|5
|8
|0
|0
|15
|31
|41
|11
|15
|3
|Colgate
|4
|6
|2
|0
|14
|30
|31
|9
|13
|2
|Princeton
|4
|6
|1
|0
|14
|33
|46
|5
|11
|2
|Brown
|4
|8
|0
|0
|13
|23
|36
|4
|14
|0
|Yale
|4
|7
|1
|0
|12
|22
|37
|5
|12
|1
|Dartmouth
|2
|9
|2
|0
|11
|27
|46
|3
|13
|3
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cornell at Brown, 3 p.m.
Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.
LIU at Union, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.
Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Cornell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.
Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Yale at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
