ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:02 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 10 1 1 0 32 47 6 21 2 3
Clarkson 7 2 4 0 29 54 32 12 7 6
Harvard 8 4 2 0 28 48 34 11 7 2
Cornell 8 3 3 0 25 50 30 13 5 3
Union 7 7 1 0 21 28 40 9 13 3
Rensselaer 6 8 0 0 18 33 41 12 15 3
Brown 5 8 0 0 16 25 37 5 14 0
St. Lawrence 4 7 3 0 16 30 45 6 13 5
Colgate 4 6 2 0 14 30 31 9 13 2
Princeton 4 6 1 0 14 33 46 5 11 2
Yale 4 7 1 0 12 22 37 5 12 1
Dartmouth 2 10 2 0 11 27 48 3 14 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brown 2, Cornell 1

Rensselaer 2, Dartmouth 0

Harvard 6, Boston College 3

LIU 4, Union 1

Friday’s Games

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Cornell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

